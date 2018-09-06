Search under way for Napoleon the pig, who's gone missing in Kilkenny

Kilkenny SPCA have issued an appeal for anyone who might have seen Napoleon, the pig who is missing from his home in North Kilkenny.

Napoleon is a 16-year-old male black and white pig missing in Tullaroan/Woodsgift area since Monday. His partner and piglet are at home anxiously hoping for his return.

Anyone with any information can contact Kilkenny SPCA on 056-7771635. Ref:86897.