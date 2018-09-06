Kilkenny band Engine Alley release eagerly awaited new album

This September Kilkenny band Engine Alley launch their long awaited third album Showroom on Rollercoaster Records.

It’s a selection of 12 previously unreleased songs from their heyday including the single, No Guitar, Pictureshow and live favourite Car on Fire. It will be their first vinyl release in 25 years.

Engine Alley cut through the prevailing grey of early '90s Dublin with their colourful, flamboyant take on post punk surreal rock. They released their debut LP, A Sonic Holiday, in 1992, a record awarded Hot Press Album of the year and regularly acclaimed as among the best ever Irish albums.

Infamy, In a Different Kind of Way, Mrs Winder, Beautiful and Song for Someone are a few of the perfect compositions they left in their wake as well as their equally fine second album Shot in the Light (1995).

Singer Canice Kenealy, guitarist brother Brian Kenealy and bassist best pal Eamonn Byrne are still active as a spontaneous live attraction with their ultimate drummer Paul O’Byrne.

Renowned for their energetic performances, they have retained their timeless sense of humour and are a closely-knit musical whirlwind. Expect all the hits, misses and more.