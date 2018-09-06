Kilkenomics festival coming in November

2018 will mark the 9th edition of Kilkenomics - Europe’s first economics festival - which brings together some of the world’s leading economists, financial analysts and media commentators with some of our funniest, sharpest standup comedians. We’ve been called “Davos with jokes” and we wouldn’t disagree with that assessment.

It starts on Thursday, November 8 and finishes up on Sunday night, November 11.

Its informal, entertaining format invites audiences to engage and enjoy. it’s serious, but it’s fun too! Jump into Kilkenomics now and engage with as many shows as possible, equip yourself with the information and insight to help us all make smart choices for our futures - inform and entertain yourselves.

People who have taken part in previous years include David McWilliams (co-founder of the festival), Constantin Gurdgiev, Max Keiser, Gillian Tett, Rory Sutherland, Linda Yueh and Yanis Varoufakis.