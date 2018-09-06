Woman arrested following heroin seizure in North Kilkenny

file pic

A woman was arrested on suspicion of the sale and supply of drugs following a seizure of heroin on Monday in North Kilkenny.

Gardaí searched a property under warrant in Clogh in North Kilkenny and seized a quantity of heroin which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. She was subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP. 