Kilkenny bull named Aldi Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Champion

Seamus Neary and Troyswood Patrick from Troyswood, Kilkenny took the first place Class 27 prize at the 2018 Aldi Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championships.

The Grand Final took place at the Iverk show, Piltown following several regional qualifier events around the country.

Sponsored by Aldi in conjunction with ABP Ireland and the Irish Angus Cattle Society, this year’s competition saw Ireland’s very best Angus bulls battle it out for a prize fund of €23,500 – one of the largest prize funds for an agricultural show in Europe.