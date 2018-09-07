Gardaí investigate 'organised fight' between students in Kilkenny City

A garda investigation is underway into an organised fight between students from two schools in Kilkenny City.

It is understood that over one hundred people watched the fight which took place at the handball alley on Michael Street at lunchtime yesterday.

Punches were exchanged and one student was knocked to the concrete ground. He received medical treatment at St Luke's Hospital.

"A criminal investigation is underway into a reported affray which took place at the ball alley on Michael Street at lunchtime yesterday. I am declining to comment on the specifics of the investigation as it is ongoing but I want to advise the public that violent disorder, affray and assaults have no place on the streets of Kilkenny, which is a very safe city and An Garda Síochana will adopt a zero tolerance approach to any reports.

"I am imploring parents to engage with their teenage children and to highlight to them the consequences of being the subject of a criminal investigation including conviction, court prosecution and the implications of same on their work and travel plans as they move into adult hood.

"Violence such as this can have life-changing consequences for people, not only for the victim but also the perpetrator," said Superintendent Derek Hughes, who is heading the investigation.

The fight was recorded and is being circulated on social media.