€7million investment for Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny

Funding has been approved for an extension, which will cost approximately €7 million and double the size of the existing Presentation Secondary School.

School principal, Shane Hallahan confirmed that the school received an official letter from the Department of Education in recent weeks confirming that the capital funding for the project has been approved.

The current school measures 2,500 square metres but once the extension is completed this will double in size to 5,240 square metres.

“We are delighted to have received funding to include a state-of-the-art gym and a full playing pitch. We are delighted that we will be able to remain on site in this private, safe and secure location.

“A lot of hard work has gone into securing this funding and I would like to thank the Board of Management for their hard work and the parents, staff and students for their co-operation, patience and support.

“I would also like to thank architect Margaret Brennan from the Department of Education, CEIST (Catholic Education An Irish School’s Trust) and Minister John Paul Phelan,” he added.

The extension will involve the construction of a new classroom, science laboratories and a preparation area, an arts and craft room and a home economics room.

A construction studies/engineering and technology room and a technology preparation area are a also included in the plans along with an office, pastoral office, special tuition room, pupil social areas, a locker area. Blocks of students and staff toilets will also be constructed.

Funding has also been approved for a state-of-the-art Physical Education Hall facility which includes a PE hall, equipment suites, changing suites and a fitness suite and a hard play courts area.

A Special Educational Needs Suite will also be built and will include a central activities space, two class bases and associated withdrawal rooms, a multi-sensory room, a para-educational room, a practical activity room and storage and office space.

Sixty additional car parking spaces will be provided along with a covered area for construction studies.

The plans are curently at design stage and it is hoped that a planning application will be made this year and that building will commence within the next two years.

The school will continue as normal and the present classrooms will not be touched. The construction work will not disrupt school activity.

The original school was located in James Street in Kilkenny City and moved out to its current location in Loughboy in 1986.

“The ethos of the Presentation order is very strong in the school and we maintain close links to the Presentation Sisters and their core values remain at the heart of the education in the school.