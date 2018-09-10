Kilkenny's Local Enterprise National Event goes from Local to Global

Carlow & Kilkenny Local Enterprise Offices launched their 2018 National Women’s Enterprise Day Event which will be held in Mount Juliet on Thursday October 18 which is designed to bring enterprises from local to global by building connections.

The event which features inspirational innovator and athlete Sinead Kane and comedian Deirdre O’Kane is designed to help female entrepreneurs build connections to make business happen and to go from Local to Global which is the theme for this year’s event. National Women’s Enterprise Day strives to encourage even more women to set up their own businesses and expand their current enterprises and to increase national recognition of the essential role played by Ireland’s female entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the launch, Colette Byrne, Chief Executive with Kilkenny County Council said “we are delighted to be able to host this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day in Kilkenny and provide a forum with our colleagues in Carlow for female entrepreneurs to build their business connections, as networking is an essential activity for all companies across the island of Ireland”

Entrepreneurial Champion for the event this year is Catherine Roycroft, Chief Operations Officer with the award winning Cartoon Saloon company who said “events like National Women’s Enterprise Day allow people to invest wisely in the development of their network by attending a tailored event designed with their business needs in mind”. Ms. Roycroft continued to say “our business success has been very much down to effective business networking which has helped us to build our base of connections and in turn innovate by enterprise”.

The event is organised by Carlow & Kilkenny County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices and Pauline Hoctor, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office Carlow said “National Women’s Enterprise Day is just one of a variety of supported programmes in Carlow & Kilkenny design to support SME’s to grow and reach their true potential, “supports include training, mentoring, financial support and other opportunities for companies located in Carlow & Kilkenny”. Ms. Hoctor continued to say “we understand that many businesses face challenges and opportunities and our door is open to support the business development journey”.

To book your place on National Women’s Enterprise Day in Mount Juliet log onto www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny