Carlton Ballroom in centre of Kilkenny city for sale

One of Kilkenny's most iconic properties has come on the market.

The Carlton Ballroom has great memories for many older people and is being sold through High Street agents Callanan Auctioneers.

Remarkably well preserved and located just off High Street, it extends to 6,500 sq ft of covered space.

The original maple floor stage is still there and it has a new roof.

“Its strategic position between Collier’s Lane and Chapel Lane in an area zoned general business makes it an appealing venture for a shrewd entrepreneur,” auctioneer Seamus Callanan said.

“Numerous potential uses spring to mind,” he added.

It can be viewed by prior arrangement with Seamus on 087 2432944.