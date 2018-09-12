Week long festival of positive mental health in Kilkenny

‘Craic’d – Letting the Light In’, a week long festival of positive mental health was launched by Mayor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere on Friday in Butler House.

‘Craic’d’ is Lifelinkk’s promotion of improving quality of living which will take place across the county from October 3 to 10.

This year the hub for the week is Market Cross Shopping Centre in the centre of the city where talks and workshops will be held in The Kilkenny Café twice daily.

Music is known to soothe the soul and mind so on Saturday, October 6, ‘Craic’d at Market Cross’ will welcome to the stage musicians, poets and performers of all ages and ability to create a fun atmosphere where positive mental health will be celebrated.

While Market Cross is the central hub of the week ‘Craic’d’ is a county wide event with things taking place across Kilkenny in the eight library branches.

The usual suspects take place again with a dinner dance for the Over 21’s in Hotel Kilkenny on Wednesday, October 3 and The Wellness in the Workplace seminar in The Pembroke Hotel on Wednesday October 10.

In between, two youth oriented panel discussions will be held in Mooncoin on October 4 and in Ballyragget on October 5.

‘A Craic’ng Panel’ will hear speakers from Shine, Alex’s Adventure of a Lifetime and Shona.ie talk to senior cycle secondary school and third level students about staying well and the supports available locally and nationally.

There will be time for questions and feedback.

The Auxiliary Hospital on Wolfe Tone Street will be a hive of activity for ‘A Craic’ng Good Day’ of family fun and entertainment, music and food from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, October 7.

“Lifelinkk’s aim is to have something in the programme for everyone, the young to the not so young, and accessible to everyone,” Trish Finegan, Chairperson of Lifelinkk said.

Brochures are available in the Market Cross Shopping Centre and throughout the county.

Everything is free some will require advance booking as places will be limited, so be sure to book a place, if required, on lifelinkkilkenny@gmail.com

Information on all events in the brochure and those that didn’t make the deadline for the brochure can be found at www.craicd.com



Providing a welcoming, safe space to sit and talk without judgement is the beginning of recovery.

Teac Tom and The Recovery College South East provide this space for their visitors.

Rory Connellan of Teac Tom said that it is important that the first contact a person has with the service is a friendly human voice, either on the phone or in person at their drop in centre on the Ormonde Road.

“It is vital that the person in distress, who has the courage to pick up the phone to seek help is met with a friendly, welcoming, human voice, and from there are directed to timely appropriate intervention,” he said.

Fiona McKernan quoted Socrates at the launch: ‘The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new’.