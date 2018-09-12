Kilkenny Councillors to decide who to back in Presidential poll

Kilkenny councillors heard presentations from two more Presidential hopefuls, last Monday afternoon.

Businessman Seán Gallagher and journalist Gemma O’Doherty were the only two potential candidates to visit Kilkenny County Council. A number of people who had asked to make presentations cancelled or failed to turn up.

Local councillors had not planned to vote on who, if anyone, they will nominate, last Monday. Their usual monthly meeting will take place next Monday, when councillors will decide.

Three candidates have already been proposed by councillors to be voted on at next Monday's meeting - Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman.

Speaking to the council Sean Gallagher said as president he will champion those with disabilities and family carers, and his first overseas visit will be to the Irish Defence Forces.

Gemma O’Doherty told councillors that she believes the Presidency should set standards for the country we want to live in, and that as a candidate she will further her desire for truth, honesty and integrity on behalf of the Irish people.