Apple buys rights for Cartoon Saloon's latest film 'Wolfwalkers'

Tech giant Apple has confirmed a deal with Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon for the rights to a movie in the works called Wolfwalkers.

Wolfwalkers is scheduled for release in 2020.

The plot summary of Wolfwalkers, as described by IMDb, is: “In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild native girl, Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transform her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.”

Cartoon Saloon has made three feature films to date - Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner, all of which were nominated for an Oscar.