Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

This week's Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Here are some top picks for job vacancies:

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and Retirement Village is recruiting Healthcare Assistants. Full and part-time positions are available.

Billy’s Tearooms & Shop require part-time staff. Includes day work only and weekend work. Experience essential.

GPD require a builder in Kilkenny city and county for ongoing refurbishment and extension works. Trades to include roofing, plastering and carpentry.

Kilkenny Limestone Quarries are seeking a General Operative. Candidates must be available to work in their two locations in Paulstown and Carlow.

Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) are recruiting a Driver Clerk for their Carlow centre. To fill in application form please visit giveblood.ie/careers.

The HSE has a vacancy for Healthcare Support Assistants. Full-time and part-time hours available including evening and weekend work.

Ken Black toy store are seeking full time experienced Sales Assistants.

