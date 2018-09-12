All smiles as Kilkenny teens get Junior Cert results today

It was smiles all round at local schools this morning as students received their Junior Certificate results.

Reports were overwhelmingly positive from around the county, with grades being awarded across a total of 25 subjects.

Over 1,100 students sat their Junior Cert in Kilkenny in June. The numbers sitting exams around the country increased slightly this year, up 1.5% on 2017.

Pictured are students at KCVS receiving their Junior Cert Results with Mr Holden this morning

Results are available at schools around the country, and online from 4pm.

Hundreds of the young people will celebrate this evening at the annual No Name Club disco, which takes place at the Hub in Cillin Hill. As always, the event will be strictly alcohol-free and drug-free, with security and full adult supervision ensuring a safe and fun event for all.

Tickets (€15) are available online via Kilkenny No Name Club’s Facebook page.