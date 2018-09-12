All smiles as Kilkenny teens get Junior Cert results today
Many will attend the No Name Club disco this evening
Claire Kennedy, Aisling Ryan, Sorcha Kelly, Rosalyn Ryan, Eimear Delaney and Hannah Proctor jumping for joy after receiving the Junior Cert results at Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny
It was smiles all round at local schools this morning as students received their Junior Certificate results.
Reports were overwhelmingly positive from around the county, with grades being awarded across a total of 25 subjects.
Over 1,100 students sat their Junior Cert in Kilkenny in June. The numbers sitting exams around the country increased slightly this year, up 1.5% on 2017.
Pictured are students at KCVS receiving their Junior Cert Results with Mr Holden this morning
Results are available at schools around the country, and online from 4pm.
Hundreds of the young people will celebrate this evening at the annual No Name Club disco, which takes place at the Hub in Cillin Hill. As always, the event will be strictly alcohol-free and drug-free, with security and full adult supervision ensuring a safe and fun event for all.
Tickets (€15) are available online via Kilkenny No Name Club’s Facebook page.
