Breaking: Bravery of Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan praised in Scally Report

Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan has been praised by the author of the report into the Cervical Check scandal.

Dr Gabriel Scally, who carried out the scoping inquiry on behalf of the government, published his report this morning.

In the first paragraph of his report Dr Scally praises the "extraordinary determination of Vicky

Phelan not be silenced."

Vicky's refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement in her own legal action brought the scandal to light.

Women affects, and relatives of those who are deceased, spoke to Dr Scally as part of his work, in person, groups and via email and telephone. He says: "It also must be noted that at each of the group gatherings, and in many of the other

meetings and communications, warm tributes were paid to Vicky Phelan and her

courage in challenging the system: in particular, her unwillingness to be silenced by a

confidentiality agreement."

Dr Scally's report is damning. he says: "There are many indications that this was a system that was

doomed to fail at some point.

"It is apparent that there are serious gaps in the governance structures of the screening

services. In the specific case of CervicalCheck, there was a demonstrable deficit of clear

governance and reporting lines between it, the National Screening Service and the higher

management structures of the HSE. This confusion complicated the reporting of issues and

multiplied the risks. It is clear that there are also serious gaps in the range of expertise of

professional and managerial staff directly engaged in the operation of CervicalCheck. There

are, in addition, substantial weaknesses, indeed absences, of proper professional advisory

structures. "

Meanwhile Vicky Phelan is currently receiving ground-breaking immunotherapy treatment for her cancer.

The full report can be read HERE.