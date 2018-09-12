Traffic Restrictions to be Enforced for Medieval Marathon Races

The medieval marathon races will be taking place this Saturday afternoon. The races commence at one o'clock from St. Francis Bridge. As a result, there will be temporary traffic restrictions in place along the following routes;

Central Access Scheme

Dean Street

Kennyswell Road

Circular Road

Butts Green

Granges Road

Freshford Road

Greensbridge / Johns Bridge

Castle Road

The various races are expected to finish from two o'clock onwards on the Parade. Kilkenny County Council and An Garda Síochána have asked that the public please respect and follow the instructions of the Stewards throughout the event.