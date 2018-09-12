Traffic Restrictions to be Enforced for Medieval Marathon Races
File photo
The medieval marathon races will be taking place this Saturday afternoon. The races commence at one o'clock from St. Francis Bridge. As a result, there will be temporary traffic restrictions in place along the following routes;
- Central Access Scheme
- Dean Street
- Kennyswell Road
- Circular Road
- Butts Green
- Granges Road
- Freshford Road
- Greensbridge / Johns Bridge
- Castle Road
The various races are expected to finish from two o'clock onwards on the Parade. Kilkenny County Council and An Garda Síochána have asked that the public please respect and follow the instructions of the Stewards throughout the event.
