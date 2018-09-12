Brothers of Charity Services Ireland recruiting for Ballytobin Services

In our services to Children and Adults with Intellectual Disabilities, the Brothers of Charity Services Ireland - South East Region seek to provide an environment in which the dignity of each person is recognised, respected and valued and they are supported to live their lives in ordinary settings.

We are committed to a person centred approach to service delivery and to working with the people who use our Services to claim their rightful place in society as equal citizens. Inclusion underpins all aspects of our work and we endeavour to build inclusive and supportive networks that enable each individual to participate in, contribute to and enjoy all facets of community living.

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland - South East Region are accredited by the Council on Quality and Leadership. Applications are invited for the following posts in Ballytobin Services:

A. Permanent Full Time Team Leader (CNM2 Grade/Social Care Leader Grade)

The successful candidate will be registered with An Bord Altranais R.N.I.D or a third level qualification in health or social care and have five years post registration experience. You will be required to have 3 years management experience and a relevant management qualification is essential to take on the role of Person In Charge (PIC). Innovation, creativity and a team approach to service delivery in a community setting are essential attributes for the individuals interested in this post.

B. Permanent Full and Part Time Social Care Workers

As a Social Care Worker, you will be involved in supporting individuals to achieve their personal outcomes to build on their potential and to develop positive roles within their home and in the community. Working hours will be variable including day shifts, sleepovers and weekends. A Social Care/third level health related qualification and experience of working with people with an intellectual disability are essential.

C. Permanent Part Time Support Workers (Care Assistant Grade)

The successful candidates must have a third level qualification relevant to the provision of services to individuals with intellectual disabilities or at a minimum a QQI Level 5 Major Award. Experience of working with people with intellectual disabilities is desirable. You must have excellent communication and problem solving skills.

D. Permanent Full Time Staff Nurse

Applicants must be registered by An Bord Altranais. RNID and 12 months post registration experience is desirable. You will be supporting adults with varying degrees of intellectual disability and complex health care needs. Student Nurse Interns who are due to qualify this year may apply for the above post. Candidates for all posts must be flexible in their approach to service provision and have the ability to work as a member of a team. Innovation, creativity and a team approach to service delivery in a community setting are essential attributes for the individuals interested in these positions.

*A full clean driver’s licence is essential for all posts.

Informal enquiries for all of the above posts to Breda Gaffney 087-9058532. To view the job description and to make an application on-line, please log on to www.brothersofcharity.ie/southeast. The closing date is Friday, September 28.

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland - South East Region is an equal opportunities employer.