Kilkenny house for sale is a rare gem and has the wow effect

Exquisite properties don’t come around that often and when they do they command attention from would-be buyers. Ivy Hill House is something of a rare gem with unique characteristics that are superbly laid out in its individual design and specifications.

Location wise, the property sits on a 1.9 acre site just outside Kilkenny City and it offers so many options in terms of outdoor space. If you are dreaming of a pony stable, dog kennels or a workshop maintenance area – everything is possible in Ivy House. Furthermore, its scenic surroundings are perfectly positioned adding to the wonderful walkways, driveway and seating/decking areas.

Upon arrival to this stunning property you will be met with the sweeping drive through its gated entrance immediately notifying visitors of the quality that's ahead. The strong cut roof design and its competition to the level it has achieved is an indication to the craftsmanship that runs through the property. The stepped featured glazed entrance porch really makes the difference to the property’s appearance.

The entrance hall is unique in style with bespoke glazed stairs that were designed for the house and fitted in one piece. They are magnificent. Marble floors add a certain opulence to the area and they run the whole way through and complete the space in a pleasing way. The living room, with its bay window feature, high ceilings, solid walnut floor, recessed lights and surround sound system is a most impressive living area. The marble antique style fireplace has an insert stove fitted. Two sets of French doors link the room to the other living spaces.

The kitchen/dining area is a brilliant family space and adjoins a second living area and the winter room. The kitchen units are handcrafted and made locally from solid maple and finished with a granite worktop. The polished steel island has a maple worktop fitted and is the ideal working space. The high ceilings recessed lights and surround sound completes this bright section. The marble floor tiles run from the hall right throughout the ground floor. The family space off the kitchen/dining room again is a lovely bright open area and has a solid fuel stove fitted.

The winter room is off the family space and receives full sun. It’s an ideal space to enjoy a bright winter day and it is a very usable space for all the family all year round. The utility space and visitor w/c are located off the kitchen. No surprise as to the level of finish in this area also, with the w/c finished floor to ceiling in contrasting tiles and solid maple units in the utility room. The ground floor bedroom doubles as an office space and is located off the central hall.

The specification finish throughout this property is first class. All the services are controlled from a central location in the hall. Concrete floors on the first floor always change the dynamic of a property. The underfloor heating system runs throughout the house as does the surround sound system. Solar panels are in use.

The roof type structure really shows well on the first floor. The different cut design becomes internal features. The 360-degree landing area is full of light with the triangulated feature window being its focal point. The glass surrounds with oak and stainless handrail giving the necessary finish. The master bedroom is a fabulous room. The feature of three low windows with countryside views 'steals the show', it's a class space. Walk in wardrobes and a large ensuite all complete to a high quality of finish.

The family bathroom with its tiles and modern suite has both a bath and shower. As throughout the house the craftsmanship on the tiling is top class. There are three other double bedrooms on the first floor, all with built in wardrobe space, large windows and quality flooring are fitted throughout these rooms. Two of the doubles conveniently share an en-suite bathroom.

The outside space to this property is above any on the market. The covered decked area, the landscaping, seating areas are all above the standard you would expect. Ivy Hill House is a phenomenal property and one that must be seen to be believed.

Weekend viewings are available, Saturday or Sunday and all viewing times are by appointment only through Fran Grincell.