Nominations sought for the Kilkenny People of the Year awards 2018

Women and children who are forced to take refuge from domestic abuse will be the beneficiaries of this year’s Kilkenny People of the Year Awards.

The ceremony will take place at the Newpark Hotel on November 2 and will recognise the unsung heroes who exist and work tirelessly in our communities.

The MC on the night will be the veteran broadcaster, Aonghus McAnally who will interview the award recipients live on stage.

Manager of the Amber Refuge, Lisa Morris said that she was delighted to be the chosen charity this year.



“We are currently full to capacity and are constantly under pressure so this funding will go a long way. This will help us to continue with the vital services that we provide to women and children including counselling, aftercare and play therapy.

“We are very grateful and honoured to the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards 2018 to have been selected,” she added.

Meanwhile nominations are now open and will run September 26.

Billy Gardiner, Chairperson of the Kilkenny People of the Year Awards 2018 urged people to nominate their friends and neighbours for the awards.

“We are seeking nominations for contenders for this year’s awards ceremony. If you know a person or group who makes a positive impact on your community then please let us know,” he said.

Nomination forms are available each week in The Kilkenny People newspaper.

For more details on how to nominate log on to www.kilkennypeople.ie