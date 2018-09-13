Severe weather 'increasingly likely' as Hurricane Helene to make landfall on Irish shores

Midland Weather Channel is warning that 'it looks increasingly likely that Hurricane Helene will make landfall in Ireland at some point between 14:00 on Monday and 02:00 on Tuesday next'.

Currently, Helene is 2,000km southwest of the Azores and remains a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130kph and gusts in excess of 170 kph. Helene is weakening however and should continue to do so as it crosses the cooler waters of the North Atlantic before impacting Ireland through next Monday/Tuesday.

The latest guidance suggests that the strongest winds will occur along the south and west coasts, where gusts could exceed 130-140 kph. Overland gusts of between 110-120 are possible. The storm itself is still some time away and therefore it’s exact track and intensity remain difficult to pin down.

On Twitter, Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather says it will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.