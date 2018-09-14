Several Kilkenny schools to host open information evenings for parents and/or students
They take place next week
File pic: Local schools to hold information evenings/ open nights
A number of local schools are holding their open night/information night next week, with interested parents and/or prospective students are invited to attend.
Colaiste Pobail Osraí holds its information evening on Tuesday, September 18 from 7pm-9pm. Applications for the co-educational post-primary school are now being accepted for 2019/2020. All are welcome.
Castlecomer Community School invites sixth class parents to its open night on Tuesday, September 18 at 6pm. The event will include a guided tour of facilities and an address by the principal.
Kilkenny City Vocational School holds its night on Wednesday, September 19 from 6.30pm-8.30pm.
AUDITION
Meanwhile, Kilkenny Youth Orchestra will hold auditions next Saturday, September 22. Collect audition music from the School of Muisc, Ormonde Road this Saturday, September 15.
