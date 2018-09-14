Local Business Goatsbridge Trout Farm Receive Lidl’s ‘Best of Ireland’ Recognition

The Thomastown business are one of 60 suppliers who have been selected by Lidl as part of their new Supplier Development Programme, ‘Kick Start’. This is a huge achievement, as it means their locally produced Goatsbridge Trout Pate will now be available in all 195 Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland. The products are being sold as part of a limited edition ‘Best of Ireland’ food promotion commencing on September 17th 2018.



Goatsbridge has a very active history within Kilkenny. It began over 800 years ago, when the Monks of Jerpoint Abbey near Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, fished in the fast-flowing waters of The Little Arrigle River in the heart of The Nore Valley. In 1961, this river gave life to the creation of Goatsbridge’s first fish pond. In 2010 a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility was added to the farm to further ensure the quality of the trout produced in the farm. Today, Goatsbridge Trout Farm is successfully run by Mag and Ger Kirwan from their home on the family farm.



The pate is just one of 86 new products that will be launched by Lidl this month during the Kick Start campaign, which is run by Lidl Ireland and supported by Bord Bia. This programme is designed to help small and medium Irish food and drink businesses to grow their brand and build their supply network.



Liam Casey, Commercial Director at Lidl Ireland commented: “Now in its second year, our Kick Start Supplier Development programme allows us to grow our current supplier base of over 200 Irish suppliers and remain committed to sourcing locally, spending over 500 million annually on Irish products. We were very encouraged by the vision, skill and commitment of the producers who applied. We look forward to stocking their products across all our stores this month and encourage customers to go along to their local store to find out more and try something new.”



Goatsbridge Trout Pate will be available in Lidl from next Monday (17th September) for just €2.49.