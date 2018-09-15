Video: Horror moment Kilkenny man witnesses Greek beach cliff collapse

A Kilkenny man was on the beach in Zakynthos, Greece, when the cliffs tumbled down onto the beach in a cascade of falling rock, sending a huge wave on shore.

Josh O’Connell took a video of the dramatic moment, when there were tourist boats in the bay, and hundreds of people in the area. The 21-year-old, who works for a tour company on the island, posted on Facebook:

"Shocking footage today taken from my phone as I was at shipwreck cove Zakynthos, a part of the cliff collapsed and fell destroying and capsizing a number of private boats, Coast guards and special forces are working together to find out how many if any were killed."

Emergency services are searching the beach for possible victims. At least seven people are injured.