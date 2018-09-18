Kilkenny GAA Club brings stars of rugby, hurling and golf together for fundraiser dinner

A Kilkenny city GAA club is bringing together three legendary stars of rugby, golf and hurling under the one roof, for a-never-to-be repeated night of entertainment hosted by Newstalk radio presenter Kieran Cuddihy.

The venue for the Dicksboro club event is the ballroom of Langton’s and the date: Friday, October 5.

The team

Mick Galwey played rugby for Ireland, Munster and the British and Irish Lions and won an All Ireland senior football medal with Kerry in 1986. Last year he was a junior hurling selector with O'Loughlin Gaels.

Gary Murphy was a successful golfer on the European tour and played hurling for The Village at underage level.

He is now a hugely respected broadcaster and commentator.

Richie Power’s hurling career was cut short by a major knee injury. He was one of the greatest forwards of all time and he will complete this magical, line-up who will take part in a panel discussion after the three course meal.

Kieran Cuddihy who played at full-back for the Dicksboro senior team is the MC and his Sunday morning radio programme on Newstalk is winning many admirers and listeners.

Tickets cost €35 and include a three course meal and DJ from Frank on 0872632471; Davy on 0857208822; Rosie on 0879291731; Jim on 0872629626 and Fergal on 0871918757.