Garda appeal for information following stabbing in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in the city on Monday evening.

The incident took place shortly before 6pm at the War Memorial in the Peace Park.

One man was stabbed a number of times, in his arm and face. He received medical treatment at St Luke’s Hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have issued descriptions of two suspects who were seen in the area around the time of the attack.

Both are males - one is described as wearing a red cap and a navy jumper and tracksuit bottoms. The second suspect was wearing a navy tracksuit and tee-shirt.

The scene was cordoned off for a number of hours on Monday evening. A technical examination of the scene has taken place following the stabbing.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí in confidence on (056) 7775000.