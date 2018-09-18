Gardaí urge Kilkenny drivers to join Project EDWARD and improve road safety

Project EDWARD is an initiative designed by Gardaí to encourage drivers to be more mindful of road safety. "Reduce speed, never drink or take drugs and drive, put away phones, belt up for every journey and make yourself visible. These are simple life saving tips. Be as safe as you can, not just on Project EDWARD day, but every day,” said Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan.



Project EDWARD will take place on Wednesday, the 19th September 2018. Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning across Ireland for this date. It will be very windy across Ireland from early Wednesday morning until the evening. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 50 to 56km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr.

As a result, An Garda Síochána are urging every road user to support this year’s #ProjectEDWARD and make the pledge to reduce risk and improve safety on our roads.



"We are appealing to drivers to drive to the weather conditions. Allow extra time when planning your journey and arrive safe,” urged Assistant Commissioner Sheahan.