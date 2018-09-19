Loreto class of 1988 sought for reunion!

A school reunion is being planned for Loreto girls who graduated 30 years ago in 1988. Many of the girls started school in 1983 and left in 1988 but some may have left after a Vocational Preparation Training Programme (VPTP) or Transition Year and others may have finished in 1989.

The reunion organisers stress that any student who felt part of this year group along the way is more than welcome to attend. The event is set to take place in the beautiful Set Theatre in Langton's on Saturday 3rd November.

Tickets are available for €20. This price includes finger food, a DJ and a donation to Teach Tom, a local charity founded by classmate Angela Hayes. Her Thomas Hayes Trust offers counselling and support to those affected by suicide

Tickets will be on sale in Langtons hotel from the end of September. If you are away and interested in attending, organisers are available to pick one up for you. The organisers can be contacted at loretoclass88@gmail.com and look forward to hearing from you.