History made as Kilkenny wins a fourth All Ireland at National Ploughing Championships
John Cotterell brings fourth gold medal back
Tullogher-Rosbercon man John Cotterell claimed victory in the junior class at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore today. It brings to four the number of gold medals won by the Kilkenny team over the three days. Kilkenny Ploughing Committee spokesman, Brian Ireland said he could never remember anything like it.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on