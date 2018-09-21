Kilkenny will be packed to the Rafters for Patrick return

Take an opportunity to experience some of Kilkenny’s less well known venues to explore some world-class music offered by the Music in Kilkenny Autumn 2018 programme.

The Heritage Council offices, St Mary’s Chapter House, St Canice’s Church and for the very first time the Court House are some of the places where a variety of concerts will take place from September until December, featuring several of Kilkenny’s top players including Malcolm Proud (harpsichord) and Patrick Rafter (violinist).

Events begin on Sunday with a musical tribute to Jonathan Swift at 4pm in the Heritage Council, Church Lane, Kilkenny. Narrator Sharon McArdle will be joined by three members of Camerata Kilkenny - Claire Duff, Marja Gaynor and Malcolm Proud.

The young Navarra Quartet with Irish cellist Brian O’Kane performing works by Haydn, Vasks and Schubert in the Parade Tower on Saturday, October 6 at 8pm.

The Court House is the venue on October 20 for what promises to be a stunning concert with the great Italian oboist Alfredo Bernardini performing with and directing the Irish Baroque Orchestra in a programme entitled Born in 1685 (7.30pm) with works by Bach, Handel and Scarlatti - all born that year.

Mezzo-soprano Anna Huntley makes her Irish debut on October 28 with a recital in St Canice’s Cathedral at 4pm. Joined by Italian pianist Emma Abbate. they will perform a wide selection of songs from the German lieder repertoire.

There will be a warm welcome back for the Chamber Choir Ireland when they visit St Canice’s Church on November 16 at 7.30pm for a programme of music by Bach, and others from their series Bach Before and After.

Kilkenny violinist Patrick Rafter performs for the first time for Music in Kilkenny on Sunday, November 25 at 4pm in St Canice’s Cathedral. He is joined by one of Ireland’s most outstanding pianists Michael McHale in works by Bach, Mozart, Franck and Ravel.

The two final concerts in the Autumn series will be held in the Chapter House, St Mary’s Cathedral on Sunday, December 2 and Sunday, December 9 with two contrasting programmes.

Alex Petcu, who performed in this year’s Kilkenny Arts Festival, will play works by Bach, Mansurian and one of the giants of 20th Century music, Luciano Berio, with viola player Nathan Sherman.

Then, on December 9, Róisín O’Grady soprano and guitarist Eamon Sweeney present Winter Song (4pm). Their concert will feature a programme of Christmas and Winter-themed 16th to 18th Century compositions from Ireland, France, Spain, England and Poland.