Children with scoliosis enjoy fun day with National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny

Youngsters living with Scoliosis and their families enjoyed a very special event at the Springhill Court Hotel.

The Scoliosis Advocacy Network held a family day on Saturday and the theme was “Living Well With Scoliosis”. This day was funded by the Children’s Hosptial Group.

CEO Eilish Hardiman attended on the day to speak to parents about the 10 Point Action Plan for Scoliosis and the ongoing work to provide sustainable and timely care to children.

“We had a great turn out on the day with children taking part in the Buddy Bench Workshop. The children will now gift three beautiful Buddy Benches to Crumlin and Cappagh hospitals. These benches will serve as a visual tool to help foster friendship and inclusion for children who are in hosptial having treatments and surgery for their scoliosis.

“Our aims from day one have been to advocate for timely access to care for children who live with scoliosis in Ireland, to support families on their journey and to build a community for all children who live with scoliosis in Ireland. Saturday was all about building a community,” said Claire Cahill of the Scoliosis Network.

The National Reptile Zoo also gave a wonderful educational talk to children and some time to handle the many animals.

Today in Ireland 188 children are on waiting lists for scoliosis surgery.