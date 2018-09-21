Hotel Kilkenny to embark on Canadian sales blitz

Hotel Kilkenny will be travelling to Canada this week, joining Tourism Ireland’s delegation of 13 Canadian and Irish companies. The delegation will be taking part in a three-city sales blitz, meeting with group tour planners and travel agents in the cities of Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.

The sales blitz involves a B2B workshop and networking sessions in each city, where the participating tourism companies have the opportunity to sell to influential Canadian travel professionals. Hotel Kilkenny will also be given a fantastic opportunity to boost local tourism, by telling the professionals all about the many opportunities Ireland offers for group and luxury travel and highlighting our heritage, culture and cuisine.

This brilliant news comes after 2017 was the best year ever for tourism to Ireland from Canada – with visitor numbers increasing by around 11% from 2016.

Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s Manager in Canada, said: “We are delighted that so many key decision-makers from the group travel sector in Canada are taking the time to meet with our tourism partners this week, to hear about our fantastic tourism offering, including Kilkenny city and county, and the many opportunities for group and luxury travel to the island of Ireland.”

“2017 was the best year ever for tourism to the island of Ireland from Canada...We are determined to ensure that success continues and our sales blitz this week provides an excellent platform to kick-start our promotional effort for 2019. The recent announcement by Aer Lingus about its new service from Montreal to Dublin for next summer is more good news for tourism to the island of Ireland as we prepare for 2019. Our message here in Canada is that it has never been easier to get to Ireland, with more airline seats from more gateways than ever before.”