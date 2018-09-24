Seven year lease of Kilkenny tillage land goes for €250 a year

A parcel of 80 acres of good quality tillage land in Kilkenny, has been leased out for €250 a year over a seven year period.

Auctioneer, Joe Coogan achieved the excellent price for the farmland at Killure, Goresbridge at his sales room in Ballycomey House, Castlecomer on Friday afternoon.

"When you consider the present uncertainty over Brexit and the upcoming renewal of the Common Agricultural policy (CAP) and moves to cut it, this is an exceptional price," Mr Coogan said.

He added that he had received a number of calls and emails from farmers after the auction wishing to rent similar types of land.

"it shows the optimism there is among farmers and it's good news for everyone," Mr Coogan said.