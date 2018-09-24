Kilkenny daughter guides mother to €24,000 Winning Streak

A tour guide who works at Kilkenny Castle went on the National Lottery TV game show, Winning Streak for her mother and won her €24,000 on the first Streak show of the new series on RTE One.

Kilkenny city resident, Edel Sleator got a phone call from her mother, Ann McGovern from Baltinglass in Co Wicklow, late last week to ask her a special favour. Her name had been pulled out of the Winning Streak drum to appear on the first show of the new series and she wanted Edel to go on her behalf. Edel duly obliged did her mother proud, winning her a tidy €24,000.

Edel has been living in Kilkenny city for the past 20 years after she moved there to be with her now husband Ritchie. She works in one of the most iconic places in Kilkenny as she is a tour guide in Kilkenny Castle. It is a job she loves as she gets to meet all types of people from all over Ireland and tourists from different countries all over the world. Edel and Ritchie will celebrate a decade of marriage next month and they have one son, Daniel (8). Both were delighted to cheer her on from the RTE audience alongside Ann and their friends and family from Wicklow and Kilkenny.

