Kilkenny City shortlisted as one of the top 10 best places in Ireland

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Ireland has been running a competion, 'Ireland’s Best Places', to celebrate some of the most attractive and inspiring places across the country.

The top 10 best places in Ireland have been whittled down by the Ireland’s Best Places judging panel from nominations from the public, and Kilkenny city centre has made the cut!

In order for our beautiful city to win, Kilkenny County Council has urged all locals to vote in the competition.

The full list of the top 10 includes:

Abbeyleix, Laois

Cobh, County Cork

Cork City Centre, Cork

Dingle, Kerry

Grand Canal Square, Dublin

The Great Western Greenway, Mayo

Greystones, Wicklow

Kilkenny City Centre, Kilkenny

Lough Boora Parklands, Offaly

Tully Cross, Galway

Marion Chalmers, Chair of RTPI Ireland said: “The competition has reminded us of the passion we have for places we love. The finalists, places clearly loved by the public, have been protected, carefully planned or improved by the planning system. I encourage everyone to get behind their favourite place to ensure it wins.”

To help Kilkenny win, vote here.

The winner will be crowned 'Ireland's Best Place' in November.