Kilkenny's Patrick St. works to resume - and continue into December

Street works on Patrick Street in Kilkenny are about to resume - and continue into the middle of December.

Last July the Irish Water works were suspended for the summer, at the request of the County Council, to avoid further disruption to businesses during the busy summer months with the Kilkenny Arts Festival and Rás na mBan coming to town.

Works by Irish Water will now recommence next Monday, October 1, and will take four weeks to complete.

When this work is completed Kilkenny County Council plan to carry out works on Patrick Street footpaths.

According to the County Council the watermain connections works will only require localised traffic management and two way traffic will continue on Patrick Street during the works.

There will, however, be temporary, localised restrictions on parking in order to allow the works to progress.

Street resurfacing works will require a road closure for a short period and the resurfacing works are likely to be undertaken in the evening/ at night.

Once Irish Water have completed their works Kilkenny County Council will complete the footpath refurbishment works on the Hibernian/ Zuni/ Clubhouse Hotel side of the street.

Kilkenny County Council will hold discussions with property owners and businesses during October.

It is intended to have the footpath works complete by the second week of December.