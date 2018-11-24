Funeral arrangements of the late Mary Holohan

The funeral of the late Mary Holohan will take place this Sunday at St Patrick's Church in Kilkenny City.

Ms Holohan died in tragic circumstances at her home at Kilderry on the Johnswell Road along with her partner, Michael Hurley.

Her remains are reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home from 6.30pm this evening and her funeral Mass will take place at 12.30pm tomorrow at St Patrick's Church.

Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.