Pop up shop in aid of the homeless to take place at MacDonagh Junction

A three day ‘Pop Up Shop’ fundraiser in aid of Homeless Mobile Run will take place this weekend at MacDonagh Shopping Centre.

The Homeless Mobile Run is a service providing clean, warm clothes and hot food to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Carlow, Kilkenny and Dublin. Within Kilkenny, Homeless Mobile Run also provides household furniture and equipment (where possible).

Homeless Mobile Run was set up over years ago by Brendan and Mary Pierce. The Pop Up Shop event was the idea of Anne Tyrrell many months ago, and it has had the generous support of their families and friends, who have donated top quality new and second-hand clothes, gifts and toys. The response was massive and the organisers have some stunning garments at a fraction of their original price.

The opening times for the pop up shop (which is no longer accepting donations) is from 9am to 9pm on Friday and from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and from noon to 6pm on Sunday. All are welcome to attend.