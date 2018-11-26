Legendary Kilkenny butcher and hurling man passes away

Retired butcher, life-long O'Loughlin Gaels GAA club man, Kilkenny hurling aficionado and John Street regular, Billy O'Sullivan has died.

The much loved 88-year-old passed away peacefully, this morning at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. He was heavily involved in the GAA and was a great friend of the late Paddy Grace, the legendary secretary of Kilkenny GAA County Board. For many years Billy drove the Kilkenny senior players to and from matches.

Billy was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Kathleen and his brother Tim. He is survived by his sister Maeve, cousins, his life long friend John Joe, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.