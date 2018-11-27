Weather warning as torrential rainfall and gales forecast for Kilkenny

Torrential outpours of rain and gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected over the next five days.

The status yellow weather warning will remain in place up to and including Saturday (December 2).

Road users are asked to take note of the prevailing weather conditions and proceed with caution. Surface water and spot flooding is expected during the period and there could also be fallen trees and debris on footpaths and roads particularly tomorrow (November 28).