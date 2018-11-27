Over €500,000 in funding will transform Callan

Callan town has received major funding for two major projects under the National Rural Regeneration and Development fund.

The Motte Fields and The Fair Green initiatives include the creation of 1.6 kms of footpath linking heritage sites and local services and amenities across the Motte Fields together with the upgrade of the Fair Green Park to provide much needed play, fitness and amenity space for the community.

“Both projects are very welcome and represent a significant investment in the town,” Director of Services with Kilkenny county Council, Mary Mulholland said.

These projects have been developed and will be delivered by Kilkenny County Council in partnership with Camphill Callan, John Lockes GAA and Kilkenny Leader Partnership and will make a real contribution to Callan Town Centre.

“There is no doubt that the amenity projects in Callan will make a real difference to communities and we look forward to further announcements for Kilkenny in 2019,” Ms Mulholland said.