Kilkenny hero to be honoured today after saving three lives

A Kilkenny man who risked his own life to save three people while on holidays in Spain back in 2016 is to receive an award today.

The wonderful Mick Gaule is one of those to be recognised today at the Irish Water Safety’s National Awards Ceremony at the Hibernia Conference Centre, Dublin Castle.

On Saturday the 13th of August 2016, Michael and his family were at the beach when a woman approached to ask if he could swim. She explained that a boy was having difficulty in the water and his mother was attempting to rescue him. When Michael reached them he noticed another man with the boy in distress also. Michael managed to bring all three to safety. They all made a full recovery.