Year Of The Hiker for Thomastown

The famed Fionn Mac Cumhaill players based in Cloneen, outside Clonmel in County Tipperary are bringing their acclaimed production of The Year Of The Hiker by John B Keane to the Concert Hall, Thomastown on Saturday, December 8.

The play written in the mid-1960s tells the story of the Hiker Lacey who was struck with the wanderlust bug and ran out on his family.

He returns home looking for forgiveness from the family he walked out on 20 years previously with surprising results. This is one of Keane’s most powerful works.

Cast: The Hiker - Eugene O Meara; Joe - Michael Kilcourse; Simey - Noel Clancy; Frieda - Anne Williamson; Kate - Peggy O’Brien; Mary - Debbie Duggan; Willie - Alan Bourke.

The play will mark the unofficial opening of the newly refurbished Thomastown Concert Hall’s balcony.

A number of seats will be placed there and it marks another milestone for the community centre.