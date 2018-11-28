Kilkenny has a new five year Cultural Strategy for Arts, Heritage and Libraries

Kilkenny County Council has launched a new five year Cultural Strategy for Arts, Heritage and Libraries. The strategy provides a framework for the delivery of the Arts, Heritage and Library Services of the city and county from 2018 to 2022.

It replaces the former Arts Plan, Biodiversity Plan, Heritage Plan and Library Plan.

Welcoming the strategy Cllr Eamon Aylward, Cathaoirleach Kilkenny County Council said it was crucial to plan for the future.

"Our culture is vital for the life of Kilkenny’s citizens.

It underpins employment, health and wellbeing, quality of life, and civic participation,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to conserve and enhance our culture." he said.

Mary Mulholland, Director of Services welcomed the new integrated approach to cultural services in Kilkenny.

“Current national policy encourages more collaboration across all the sectors and we are delighted to be one of the first local authorities to adopt this approach,” she said.

The publication follows an extensive public consultation process, coordinated by the Cultural Services Team of the council, which identified five key strategic priorities:

1. Enable best practice delivery of culture

2. Increase and diversify participation in culture

3. Support culture in rural and urban areas

4. Engage children and young people in culture

5. Communicate the value of culture

Kilkenny County Council is committed, in partnership with others, to the delivery of the actions in the Cultural Strategy plan over the period 2018-2022,” Mary Mulholland said.



