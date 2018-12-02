Kilkenny schools to hit the high notes for Lions club

St Canice’s Cathedral will be bursting with music and song when the 25th annual Lions Club Schools Concert takes centre stage on Wednesday, December 5.

Performing in the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will be the St Canice’s Co-Ed Recorder & Jazz Band, the St John’s Senior School Choir, Gaelscoil Osrai Choir, St John of God Choir, Kilkenny College Jazz Band and Choir and the CBS Boys Choir.

This is the 25th year the Lions Club has presented its Schools Concert, which is held in conjunction with the Kilkenny People and KCLR 96fm.

All proceeds go to the Spirit of Christmas Hamper & Charity Appeal to help the needy of Kilkenny City and County.

Admission is €10 for adults and €4 for children with a family of four for €25. There will be a number of prizes drawn from the door tickets.