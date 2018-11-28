Jury to resume deliberations in the Freshford murder trial tomorrow

A jury will continue considering their verdict tomorrow in the trial of a 32-year-old who denies murdering his partner.

Renars Veigulis of Old Bridge Street in Freshford, Co Kilkenny has pleaded not guilty to murdering Rita Apine (29) at their home on or about May 14, 2017. He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Veigulis told gardai that he was in the kitchen playing with his daughter when he heard a "boom, boom, boom" and then found his partner bleeding at the bottom of the stairs. The prosecution said that the deceased's injuries were not consistent with a simple fall down the stairs but that Mr Veigulis beat her to death.

The jury has been deliberating for over six hours and asked to be allowed to return home and recommence tomorrow (Thursday).