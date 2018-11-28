Johnny Sexton's charity raises €25,500 for sick little girl from Cork

The auction of rugby star, Johnny Sexton's boots today secured €25,500 for a sick little girl who needs to go to the the US for medical treatment.

An anonymous bidder paid €15,500 for the boots which went under the gavel at Sheppard's of Durrow, Co Laois this afternoon. The under-bidder donated another €10,000 towards the medical treatment of eight-year-old Anna Browne, from Mallow, Co Cork.

Her family are trying to raise money to pay for ongoing treatment both in here and in the US to help her cerebral palsy. Anna’s illness is restricting her mobility and she requires the use of a wheelchair.

Johnny's generous offer came after his godfather, Listowel publican and author, Billy Keane met the Browne family and was deeply touched by Anna's story. Contact was then successfully made with Sexton who unselfishly donated the boots.