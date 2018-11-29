Aldi unveils its new “Project Fresh” Graignamanagh store creating 20 new jobs
Abbey Hall Committee presented with cheque for €5,000: (L-R): Ward Kinsella, Cllr Peter Cleere, Paul O Brien, Francess Sheehan, David Rossitor, store manager, Martin Heartly, Liz OBrien, Bridget Lyng
Aldi today opened its latest “Project Fresh” store in Graignamanagh creating 20 new jobs. Bringing great quality fresh Irish products and fantastic value to customers, the new store is Aldi’s fourth in Co. Kilkenny.
The store was officially opened by Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Mayor of Kilkenny city.
The new store opening saw a welcome boost for Graignamanagh Abbey Hall, with Aldi donating €5,000 to help support this important local amenity for the benefit of the community at large.
