Superb theatre at Watergate Kilkenny finishes on Saturday - Don't miss it!

If you like a gripping story-line, fabulous acting and wonderful theatre then get down to the Watergate in Kilkenny city before All My Sons finishes on Saturday night.

The Barnstorm production of the by Arthur Miller play is absolutely absorbing.

It is gripping drama that brings home the benefit of providing high quality work and emphasises how live theatre is far better than any tv box set.

It revolves around a successful small-town family haunted by one son’s disappearance during World War II and also by the shadow of a scandal.

The acting is brilliant, direction sublime and the story will have your guts in a knot.