Kilkenny Gospel Choir service of remembrance for those touched by cancer
Martin Brett of Cois Nore with The Gospel Choir who will perform at a service of remembrance in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday
On Thursday, the Kilkenny Gospel Choir and Cois Nore will have a service of Christmas Remembrance for those whose lives have been touched by cancer. 'We are delighted to be part of this very important service' said Fr. Willie Purcell Gospel Choir Director. This is the 5th year of the service which will take place in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St. Mary's Cathedral at 7.30pm on Thursday.
