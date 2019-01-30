Final 'open session' on plans for town hall is tonight in Kilkenny

An open ‘public information’ session on plans to renovate and redevelop the Tholsel building (City Hall) on High Street will take place this evening (Wednesday).

Kilkenny County Council wants to repurpose the building in an effort to bring in visitors, while maintaining its civic function. A number of physical changes are proposed to bring the structure up to modern fire safety and accessibility standards.

Details of the proposed development will be on display at City Hall this evening, and members of the public will have the opportunity to tour the building. Members of the design team and staff from Kilkenny County Council will be available to answer queries.

Plans for the project are currently on public display as part of the public consultation process.

As part of the proposals, the existing curved staircase will be removed, with a new civic entrance put in place, including a reception area. Part of the offering will involve a tour of the historic basement/dungeon, and it’s proposed to allow visitors to access the clock tower on the roof of the building.



Submissions or observations may be made online at consult.kilkenny.ie, in writing to the Planning Section, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny or by email to Tholselplanning@kilkennycoco.ie.

The latest time and date for receipt of submissions on the development is 5pm on Friday, March 1. The information session takes place this evening (January 30) from 7pm to 9pm.